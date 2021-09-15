Check Out Nolensville’s New Mural

A new mural has been completed in Nolensville.

The owner of The Painted Dragonfly, Lorna Soble, sponsored and brought the proposal to the Town of Nolensville in July 2021. The mural spells the word Nolensville with each letter depicting a unique feature of Nolensville.

The artist commissioned for the mural was Kristy Oakley of “Where the Art is” who has created murals in East Nashville, Donelson, Mount Juliet, and more. Oakley is also featured on the Nashville Public Arts page with a listing of several of her murals.

At the end of August, The Painted Dragonfly shared on social media, “Soooooooo, yesterday we were finally given the go-ahead to paint a mural in the Historic District!!!! This is the design and it will be located on the back wall of Itty Bitty Donuts & Specialty Coffee. This has been a 16-month process but we got there. Many thanks to Debbie Schreiber Brown for all your encouragement and never giving up! She has been the driving force in getting a mural in Nolensville and especially the Historic District.”

A great opportunity to see the mural is this Thursday, September 16, which is Historic Nolensville’s Third Thursday event from 5 pm – 8 pm. Join the shops of the Nolensville Historic District for their final Third Thursday of the year! Enjoy an evening of shopping, visit Nolensville’s newest mural, and meet local artists who will be displaying their art in several shops

The Painted Dragonfly shared on Facebook about the event stating, “Let’s slow it down for one more night hanging out in the Historic District. Enjoy some wine and snacks, great shopping, strolling the district and checking out the new mural. We will also have several artists on display and hopefully you’ll also get to meet the muralist, Kristy Oakley.”

Visit the Nolensville mural on the side of Itty Bitty Donuts & Speciality Coffee at 7311 Nolensville Road, Nolensville.

