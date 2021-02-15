Check on Elderly Relatives & Neighbors During Winter Weather Event

When the weather gets cold, the elderly may develop a reduction in body temperature more easily. An excessive drop in body temperature can lead to hypothermia. This danger isn’t limited to being outside; it can also occur from being exposed to cold temperatures inside as well. With the current frigid temperatures, it’s a great idea to check on your elderly family members, neighbors or friends to make sure they are faring well in the cold

Make sure the elderly is wearing adequate clothing. Wear several layers of not too tight clothing. Always wear a hat even inside to keep your body temperature above 95. Consume hot and easily digestible food with high calories such as milk, soup, and noodles. Keep the home warm but well ventilated. Make sure they are up-to-date on their medications. Check to see if they are being active. Sitting or lying down for long periods of time can make it more difficult to keep a proper body temperature.

If you see someone exhibiting any of the following symptoms, call 911 immediately: sleepiness, confusion, cold hands and feet, pale skin, slurred or slow speech, dizziness or shivering, poor control over body movements or slow reactions or

weak pulse.

Stay up-to-date on weather conditions with our Weather Page.