Chatt Advances to NCAA Tournament, TN College Basketball Roundup: March 8th

Chattanooga becomes the 1st team in Tennessee to advance to March Madness on a wild buzzer beater over Furman.

The rest of the Tennessee’s colleges will be competing in their conference tournament’s starting later this week.

Tennessee #9 (23-7)

The Vols are set to play Friday, March 11th against the winner of South Carolina vs. Mississippi State game. Tennessee ends their regular season on a 4 game win streak as they’re getting hot at the right time.

MTSU (22-9)

Middle Tennessee clinched the 1st seed in the Conference USA Tournament. They secured a bye and will not play until Thursday, March 10th. They will play the winner of Old Dominion vs. UTEP.

Memphis (19-9)

The Tigers battled injuries earlier in the season and lost some games they shouldn’t have but bounced back to end the regular season on a 4 game win streak. They will play their first American Conference Tournament game on Friday, March 11th against the winner of South Florida and UCF.

Vanderbilt (15-15)

The Commodores face off against Georgia on Wednesday, March 9th at 8 PM. This is the 1st round of the SEC Tournament. Vandy did beat the Bulldogs twice in the regular season.