“Charting Franklin’s Future” is Topic for Breakfast with the Mayors

“Charting Franklin’s Future” will be the topic of Franklin Tomorrow, Inc.’s first Breakfast With the Mayors of 2024, set for Tuesday, Jan. 30, at Rolling Hills Community Church, starting at 7 a.m.

Breakfast With the Mayors is held quarterly with the support of presenting partners, Pinnacle Financial Partners and Gresham Smith, as well as our sustaining partners, Atmos Energy and Williamson Health.

RSVP through this link https://BreakfastWithMayorsJan30.eventbrite.com for the free event, open to the public.

Attendees will hear about the City of Franklin’s efforts to refresh its existing Strategic Plan, Franklin Forward, which was adopted 10 years ago. Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey and consultant Cory Poris Plasch will discuss the process and invite participants to offer insight on their priorities for the plan for the next three to five years.

Breakfast With the Mayors is presented by our co-presenting partners, Pinnacle Financial Partners and Gresham Smith. Additional support comes from FirstBank, Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Hazen and Sawyer, Williamson County Association of REALTORS, Vulcan Materials, and UHY Certified Public Accountants.

Breakfast With the Mayors begins at 7 a.m. with a 45-minute networking breakfast provided by Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant and coffee provided by Lyon Leadership Group, the local operator of McDonald’s.

The event is free to attend.