Charlotte Knights Stun the Nashville Sounds with Walk-off Homer

Charlotte, N.C. – Adam Haseley came through with a walk-off three-run homer in the ninth inning as the Charlotte Knights (28-29) stunned the Nashville Sounds (28-28) 10-8 on Sunday afternoon at Truist Field. Nashville and Charlotte split the six-game series after the Sounds dropped the series finale.

Thyago Vieira (1-1) retired the first two Knights in the ninth, but back-to-back broken bat singles kept the game alive before Haseley’s third homer of the season.

The Sounds hit the road for their second series on this 13-game road trip, starting a seven-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday. Nashville’s starter is still to be announced. Jacksonville’s starter will be right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-4, 5.80). First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. central time from 121 Financial Ballpark.

Post-Game Notes

Playing in his ninth game on rehab, Luis Urías is batting .200 (8-for-40) with two doubles, four RBI and three runs on the stint.

Dating back to May 5, Patrick Dorrian is batting .338 (25-for-74) with five doubles, seven homers, 20 RBI and 18 runs. He has hit safely in 16 of his last 19 games. Dorrian also swiped multiple bases for the first time in his career.

Sounds’ pitchers allowed eight base on balls this afternoon (including six walks in the seventh), tied for the most in a game this season (3x, last: May 18 at Durham).

Skye Bolt became the fourth player in the series at Charlotte to be ejected this afternoon. Only Monte Harrison had been ejected all season entering the six-game set.

