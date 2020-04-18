Charlie Worsham wowed us with his latest video on Facebook.

Worsham revived his cover challenge where he plays all of the instruments for a song, but this time he added a few friends.

Worsham shared via Facebook, “a fan suggested this song, and I couldn’t shake the idea of reviving my old cover challenge series, in which I’d play all the instruments to a cover song alone at home. Only this time, it seemed a unique opportunity to use social distancing for what is essentially a social project – do a cover challenge but enlist my friends. My great hope is that this song and video will make people smile and perhaps inspire.

Some of the friends included in the video are Lucie Silvas, John Osborne, Leigh Nash, and more. See the full list below.

CREDITS:

Charlie Worsham – acoustic and electric guitar, banjo, drums, tambourine, vocals

Billy Justineau – piano, b3, prophet, mellotron

Molly Tuttle – acoustic guitar

Rachel Loy – bass

Jillian Jacqueline – vocals

Tucker Wilson – drums

Stephen Wilson, Jr – vocals

Leigh Nash – vocals

Fancy Hagood – vocals

Lucie Silvas – vocals

John Osborne – electric guitar

Sadler Vaden – electric guitar