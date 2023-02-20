Charlie Puth to Bring ‘Charlie’ Experience to Nashville

Charlie Puth announced he will be embarking on a 2023 tour. Produced by Live Nation, Charlie Puth Presents The “Charlie” Live Experience kicks off on May 24th stopping in Nashville on May 27th at Ascend Amphitheater.

Tickets and select VIP packages will be available starting with an Artist Presale beginning Wednesday, February 15th. The general on sale for The “Charlie” Live Experience will start Friday, February 17th at 10AM local time on LiveNation.com.

Puth has amassed eight multi-platinum singles, four GRAMMY nominations, three Billboard Music Awards, a Critic’s Choice Award, and a Golden Globe nomination.

In 2020, Puth’s collaboration with Gabby Barrett on their “I Hope” Remix earned him his fourth top 10 track on the Billboard Hot 100, hit number one on the Billboard “Adult Pop Songs” chart, and won a 2021 Billboard Music Award for “Top Collaboration.” Puth also co-wrote and produced The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s record-breaking single, “Stay,” which quickly become one of the biggest songs of 2021 and holds the title for the longest-reigning No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart and the first to lead it for double-digits.