Charlie Puth Brings Tour to Ascend Amphitheater

Internationally acclaimed, multi-platinum and award-winning artist, producer, musician and songwriter Charlie Puth announced the Whatever’s Clever! 2026 World Tour, revealing headline dates across North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom. The tour will span nearly 50 shows, including a performance in Nashville at Ascend Amphitheater on June 9th.

His most ambitious tour yet, Puth has assembled a world-class band to bring his biggest hits and more to the stage, delivering an unforgettable live experience. The North American tour will feature support from Daniel Seavey and Lawrence on select shows and Ally Salort on all dates.

Charlie Puth shares, “I feel like I’ve worked and waited my entire career to put this sort of live show on for you all. We have worked so hard to bring you the sort of top-level musicianship and arrangements that you all deserve in a live show, and I am beyond excited to bring my music and this incredible band and show to some of the most iconic rooms in the world. It’s going to be fun!”

TICKETS: Citi® / AAdvantage® is the official presale credit card of the Whatever’s Clever! World Tour in North America. As such, Citi / AAdvantage cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets in select cities beginning Tuesday, January 13, at 10 am local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

An artist presale for all dates will begin Wednesday, January 14 at 10 am local time, ahead of the general onsale starting Friday, January 16 at 10 am local time at www.charlieputh.com.

Charlie Puth has also revealed the second single from his forthcoming album Whatever’s Clever! will be released this coming Friday, January 16. Titled “Beat Yourself Up,” the track comes ahead of his highly anticipated Super Bowl performance in San Francisco on February 8, and his fourth studio album out on Atlantic Records on March 27 – Pre-order/add/save Whatever’s Clever! HERE.

