Charlie Daniels Patriot Awards Set for September

Announced, the fifth annual Charlie Daniels Patriot Awards Dinner will be held on Sept. 13 at 5:30 p.m. at Nashville’s City Winery. All proceeds from the evening will benefit the late Country Music Hall of Fame member’s veterans non-profit, The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project (TCDJHP).

This year’s Charlie Daniels Patriot Award recipients are legendary country star Lee Greenwood, Hunt Brothers Pizza and Operation Song founders Bob Regan, Don Goodman (also Freedom Sings co-founder) and John Taylor (entertainment director at Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge).

Multi-platinum, global entertainer Chris Young and hitmaker Darryl Worley, both previous recipients of the Patriot Award, will perform live. Special guest speakers will include former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik and decorated military veterans Major General (Ret.) Max Haston, Master Sergeant (Ret.) Joel Pruitt (a previous Patriot Award recipient), Master Sergeant (Ret.) Steven Nisbet (co-founder of Shields & Stripes) and Sergeant Major (Ret.) Jesse R. Horsley. Storme Warren of The Big 615 Radio will co-host the event with Young. The dinner ceremony will also include a silent and live auction.

“This is a very special time of the year for the The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project,” says TCDJHP co-founder and Daniels’ longtime manager David Corlew. “It’s a time to join our community as we recognize those who have gone above and beyond in supporting the return, rehabilitation, and the reintegration of our returning veterans. It is an ongoing mission and we believe it to be and honor and obligation as Americans to help our vets.”

As in years past, The Charlie Daniels Patriot Awards provides an opportunity to celebrate the U.S. military and the extraordinary individuals who have contributed to TCDJHP as it continues its sacred mission.

The criteria for The Charlie Daniels Patriot Award is based on the mission of the organization: to support veterans in their return, rehabilitation, and reintegration back into civilian life. The award honors a person, persons, or group that fulfills and exemplifies the efforts and dedication of TCDJHP’s purpose to continuously care, support and encourage the men, women, and families who have served our great nation. Previous recipients include Gary Sinise, Chris Young, Darryl Worley, Mike Huckabee, Jude Seale, William Horton, Donnie Mingus, The Shepherd’s Center and more.