Charleston-Based Lifestyle Brand to Open in Franklin

The South Carolina-based store Palmetto Moon, which carries a wide selection of collegiate gear and lifestyle brands will open this summer at the CoolSprings Galleria.

In a social media post, The Galleria shared, “Palmetto Moon is a store celebrating the Southern lifestyle with unique gifts, stylish apparel & accessories, collegiate gear, footwear, drinkware and more! Keep an eye out for upcoming Grand Opening Celebration plans!”

The new store will be located on the lower level next to Belk. No opening date has been shared at this time.

Based in South Carolina, the store carries brands including Vineyard Vines, YETI, Chubbies, Patagonia, Southern Marsh, Simply Southern, Hey Dude, Hippie Runner, Old Row, Kan Can, Costa, Columbia, Rainbow Sandals, Olukai, Brumate, and more.

This will be the first location in Williamson County, they currently have a store in Murfreesboro at 2615 Medical Center Parkway.