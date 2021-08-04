Charles Esten Announces Two Franklin Shows

Best known for his roles as Ward Cameron on the NETFLIX global hit show “Outer Banks” and Deacon Claybourne in ABC/CMT’s “Nashville”, Charles Esten is coming to the Franklin Theatre.

Esten will perform on September 18 and September 19, at 8 pm each evening.

In a social media post, Esten shared the news of his show stating, “Very excited to tell you I get to come back and play the beautiful Franklin Theater right here in the heart of Franklin, Tennessee, one of my favorite places in the world. I’ve played here a number of times…”

During the pandemic, Esten performed live quarantine shows for his fans and most recently returning to the Grand Ole Opry.

Esten serves as the National Honorary Spokesperson for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s annual “Light The Night” Walk, and as a board member and volunteer for Musicians On Call. He set a Guinness World Record for releasing 54 original songs (available on iTunes, and on Spotify) once a week, for 54 consecutive weeks.

