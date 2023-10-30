Changing Colors for Fall: All the Best Trends According to our AMP Experts

Let’s be real: Colder weather isn’t always the most exciting time of the year for hair trends since we’re mostly bundled up in hats and hoods. But this year, the biggest fall hair trends are way too cool to hide your hair away all season long.

Your feeds are about to be filled with bob haircuts, cinnamon-colored highlights, and chic hair accessories. Plus, learn more here about how to use Kerastase hair products, because you should know about the best products out there for your hair from our experts at A Moments Peace. Pair those gorgeous fall hair looks with jewel-toned nails and nourishing skincare for the perfect head-to-toe fall aesthetic.

“Cinnamon Cookie Butter” Hair Color Trend

Our AMP Salon hair stylists say that this red-toned cinnamon color is popping up everywhere this fall! But Ellyn, our AMP Hair Educator, says, “Red color can be a bit fragile. If you want to keep your tone nice and radiant, be sure to get a color-safe shampoo.” At A Moments Peace, we have recently partnered with Kerastase, so you’re in luck when it comes to the products for maintaining your hair color beautifully!

Short Bob Haircuts for Fall

The coolest change you can make this fall? A simple, short bob. A Moment’s Peace hair stylist, Nina, says, “This look picked up steam this summer, and people who witnessed its greatness will be eager to go for the chop!” When it comes to maintaining the thickness of your bob haircut, make sure to grab Elixir Ultime L’Huile Hair Oil from our retail boutique!

Hair Jewelry and Hair Serum

“Metal clips and accessories are going to be big,” says our AMP Salon Hair Stylist, Elley, “Think of it like jewelry but for your hair.” We’re talking big metal clips, ponytail cuffs, and even embellished bobby pins and safety clips. To create a sleek look with accessories, calm baby hairs and flyaways with Nutritive 8h Magic Night Serum. This hair serum works overnight to create a majestically sleek look throughout the day.

Jewel-Toned Nails

For a complete fall look, visit our nail salon for a full spa manicure and pedicure. We’re seeing bright, luscious jewel tones and chrome sheen on top of a rich brown base as the hottest trends for fall nails this year. With fresh cinnamon hair and matching brunette nails, you’ll be ready to rock the fall season.

Don’t Forget Skincare!

Colder weather and indoor heating systems can wreak havoc on your skin! Maintain your gorgeous summer glow heading into fall with a nourishing skincare routine from our retail boutique or visit our Medspa for a Hydrafacial or Vitamin C Therapy Treatment. Don’t let dry skin or wind-chapped cheeks get in the way of fall fun, A Moment’s Peace Salon and Spa has everything you need to look and feel your best!

Switch it Up with The Changing Colors of Fall

You can’t go wrong with these trends, but now is the time to make sure that you are using the right products for fall. If you have any questions, our Stylists and Spa Staff are happy to guide you to the products you need.

