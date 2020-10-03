Chaffin’s Barn Announces Permanent Closure

Chaffin’s Barn Dinner Theatre, which has been entertaining guests for over 50 years in Nashville, is permanently closing.

Chaffin’s Barn is located at 8204 TN-100, Nashville, TN 37221

In an announcement, via their website, the owner announced the closure is due to COVID.

Owner Norma Luther shared, “After dramatic attempts, much heartbreaking soul searching, and hundreds of prayers, the only conclusion is really very simple. There is no way for the Barn to ever recover or reopen under my ownership. Financially and emotionally this has been devastating to me personally, the entire staff, long time season members/patrons, the 1000’s of senior citizens and charities we supported, as well as some of the performers and musicians who genuinely appreciated the Barn and the opportunities that the Barn provided.”

“There is no doubt in my mind that God will continue to bless each and every one of you as He has continued to bless me. Our buttons and motto said ‘Chaffin’s Barn… the Legacy Continues’ and I believe that to be true… starting with the Chaffin Family, continued by John and Janie Chaffin, and led forward by myself and a terrific staff, the real LEGACY of Love, Equality, and Entertainment will continue to spread with fond memories,” continued Luther.

The property will be for sale as of October 15. Anyone interested in purchasing the property can contact Travis Kelty at [email protected]

All tickets and memberships have been refunded.