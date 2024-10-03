Chad Patrick Named International League Pitcher of the Year

NASHVILLE – Minor League Baseball announced today that Chad Patrick has been named International League Pitcher of the Year as part of the 2024 Triple-A All-Star Teams and League Awards. The individual award winners were determined in a vote by club managers.

Patrick led all of Triple-A with a 2.90 ERA, 14 wins and 145 strikeouts to win the pitching Triple Crown. He is just the third pitcher in International League history (since its modern inception in 1912) and first since Dennis Martínez with Rochester in 1976 to lead the league in those three categories. Patrick joins Stefan Wever (1982, Southern League) and Chris Hammond (1990, American Association) as Sounds pitchers to win their respected league’s Triple Crown. The Indiana native also paced the level with a 1.09 WHIP and .933 win percentage.

The former Oakland farmhand was acquired by the Brewers in exchange for infielder Abraham Toro on November 15, 2023. He made his Sounds debut on April 7 vs. St. Paul and picked up his first win in his fourth start on April 26 at Louisville. Taking his lone loss of the season when Norfolk threw a combined no-hitter against the Sounds on May 3, Patrick buckled down to earn wins in five of his next six outings from May 9-June 9. He set a new career best with 12 strikeouts across five one-run innings on May 23 vs. Charlotte and would match that strikeout total again on September 15 vs. Memphis.

In his first full season in Triple-A, Patrick recorded a quality start in 10 of his 24 starts. He is one of six pitchers in the league to have at least 10. The Sounds were significantly better with Patrick as the starter – the club won 21 of his 24 starts. Nashville was eight games under .500 (57-65) in all other contests.

Sounds hurlers have repeated with the league Pitcher of the Year award after Robert Gasser took home the top honor last season. It’s the second time Sounds pitchers have gone back-to-back to win the league Pitcher of the Year after Johnny Hellweg and Jimmy Nelson did so in 2013 and 2014 (Pacific Coast League). Patrick is the 49th Sound to be named to a Postseason All-Star Team.

Nashville Sounds League Pitcher of the Year Award Winners (Triple-A Era, since 1985)

1990 – Chris Hammond (American Association)

1994 – Scott Ruffcorn (American Association)

2007 – R.A. Dickey (Pacific Coast League)

2013 – Johnny Hellweg (Pacific Coast League)

2014 – Jimmy Nelson (Pacific Coast League)

2023 – Robert Gasser (International League)

2024 – Chad Patrick (International League)

International League Pitching Triple Crown Winners

1960 – Al Cicotte, Toronto 16-7, 1.79 ERA, 158 K

1976 – Dennis Martínez, Rochester 14-8, 2.50 ERA, 140 K

2024 – Chad Patrick, Nashville 14-1, 2.90 ERA, 145 K

Nashville Sounds Pitching Triple Crown Winners

1982 – Stefan Wever (Southern League) 16-6, 2.78 ERA, 191 K

1990 – Chris Hammond (American Association) 15-1, 2.17 ERA, 149 K

2024 – Chad Patrick (International League) 14-1, 2.90 ERA, 145 K

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. The 2025 season opener is on Friday, March 28 against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

