CES Student Visits State Capitol After Essay Contest Win

A Crockett Elementary student recently visited the State Capitol as part of his 2022 Civics Essay Contest prize package.

Second-grader Liam Douthit placed first in the Pre-K through second-grade category of the State essay contest. For his success, Liam will also get an NStars 529 College Savings Program Scholarship and a $500 scholarship.

“This competition helped Liam develop a deeper understanding of citizenship, especially the importance of voting,” said CES gifted teacher Stephanie Higgs. “Liam spent a day at our State Capitol, where he served as a page and met several of our state leaders. The impact of this opportunity is one that will last for a lifetime.”

For his submission, Liam had to write 50 words based on the theme of “Why Your Vote Matters” and include a drawing. Higgs, who encouraged Liam to enter the contest, says that one of his great strengths is his creativity.

“Liam is an extraordinary out-of-the-box thinker, and this competition was the perfect exercise for his numerous creative strengths to shine,” Higgs said. “Liam’s inclusive nature was on full display with his creation for the contest. Liam reminded voters that anyone 18 or older can vote, whether they are a boy or a girl, have different colored skin or have different religions.”

While at the State Capitol, Liam also had the opportunity to enjoy lunch and attend an awards ceremony. He encourages anyone who wants to enter the contest next year to do so.

“Do it!” Liam said. “If you win, you get to have a good learning experience, be recognized and enjoy great food, like pasta and chicken.”

