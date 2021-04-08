Central BBQ + Yazoo Brewing Team Up for a Limited-Edition Menu Item

Central BBQ, the place for Memphis-style BBQ, announced a collaboration with Nashville’s popular Yazoo Brewing Co. for a limited-edition menu item, available at Central BBQ Capitol View, and food truck event at Yazoo. The menu item will combine Central BBQ’s popular nachos and Yazoo’s Daddy-O Pilsner, resulting in a delicious beer cheese nacho creation called “Nacho-Daddy-O Nachos.” The nachos will be available at Central BBQ Capitol View from unti Sunday, April 11.

To celebrate the collaboration, Yazoo Brewing will host Central BBQ’s food truck at the brewery on Saturday, April 10 from 2–6 p.m. The food truck will offer Nacho-Daddy-O Nachos, as well as another beer-infused creation called the “Daddy-O Sausage Sandwich.” The event is open to the public and will observe COVID-19 protocols.

All for a good cause, the restaurant and brewery are donating a portion of proceeds to PENCIL, a nonprofit organization changing the lives of students by building strategic partnerships between community groups and the needs of Metro Nashville Public Schools.