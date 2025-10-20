CenterSquare Sells Retailer Center Brentwood Corners

CenterSquare acquired Brentwood Corners in late 2022 when the property was operating at 83% occupancy. During their ownership, the team made significant operational improvements, increasing average rents by 24% and overall income by 45%, according to a press release. Physical enhancements to the property included a new roof, refreshed exterior paint, redesigned pylon signage, resurfaced parking, and updated landscaping.

The retail center has now changed hands. According to the Nashville Business Journal, GBT Realty Corp purchased the property for $10.4 million. GBT already operates two other Brentwood-area properties—Shoppes of Brentwood and Concord Village—adding Brentwood Corners to its local portfolio.

CenterSquare expressed optimism about the transition, stating in a release: “We’re grateful to JLL for leading a smooth and successful disposition process, and we extend our congratulations to the new ownership group. Brentwood Corners has been a rewarding investment, and we’re confident it will continue to thrive under new stewardship.”

Brentwood Corners is located at 214 Ward Circle in Brentwood with current tenants of Serrato, Jefferson’s, Iron Tribe, and more.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email