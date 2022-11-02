Center for Nonprofit Management Celebrates Winners of the 2022 Salute to Excellence Awards

Middle Tennessee organizations received $252,000 at the nation’s largest nonprofit awards ceremony

The Center for Nonprofit Management (CNM) is pleased to announce the winners of the 2022 Salute to Excellence Awards presented by PNC Bank. $252,000 was awarded to the 12 winning organizations during the nation’s largest nonprofit awards ceremony held at Belmont University’s Fisher Center.

“We were delighted to be back in person this year for our 29th Salute to Excellence,” said Tari Hughes, president and CEO of CNM. “These winners were selected from a group of 34 incredible organizations represented in our finalist round, and there is truly no group more deserving of celebration than those that have been on the front lines addressing complex issues facing our community throughout this last year.”

The winners of the 12 awards are:

Amazon Social Justice Changemaker Award: The Equity Alliance

Diversified Trust New Generations Award: Unscripted

Erie Chapman Foundation Radical Loving Care Award: Linda Cherry, Center of Hope

KraftCPAs Board Member of the Year Award: Jeff Dobyns, Men of Valor

Piedmont Natural Gas Sustainable Practices Award: The Nashville Food Project

The Frist Foundation Innovation in Action Award: Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

The Frist Foundation Revenue Development Award: TennGreen Land Conservancy

The Frist Foundation Team Building Award: Tennessee Justice for Our Neighbors

The Memorial Foundation Leadership Award: Inspiritus, Inc.

Truist CFO of the Year Award: Andrew Williams, Columbia Academy

TrustCore CEO of the Year Award: Gail Powell, High Hopes, Inc.

United Way of Greater Nashville Community Impact Award: UpRise Nashville & Healing Housing

Another highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Lewis Lavine President’s Award to Susan Simons, a founding CNM board member and originator of the Salute to Excellence Awards. This award is given in memory of Lewis Lavine, longtime president of CNM and champion of the nonprofit sector.

The 2022 Salute to Excellence is made possible by corporate and philanthropic supporters throughout the region, including PNC Bank, which returned as the Hero of Excellence sponsor.

“All of us at PNC are grateful for the life-changing work of local nonprofit organizations, which consistently and tirelessly work to improve the quality of life for individuals and communities throughout our region,” said Mike Johnson, PNC regional president for Tennessee. “The Salute to Excellence provides a forum to celebrate the meaningful work of some of Middle Tennessee’s most impactful nonprofits, and it is PNC’s distinct privilege to support this recognition program.”

Since 1993, Salute to Excellence has featured more than 600 nonprofit finalists and awarded more than $3.5 million to exemplary recipient organizations and their leadership as it brings together leaders in local business, community, and nonprofit sectors for a night of celebration.

ABOUT PNC BANK

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

ABOUT CENTER FOR NONPROFIT MANAGEMENT

Center for Nonprofit Management’s mission is to amplify the impact of nonprofits in their partners to create a connected community. CNM provides training, consulting, and program evaluation for nonprofits so they can continue to meet the needs of Middle Tennessee. The organization’s Salute to Excellence celebration has been a cornerstone event in Middle Tennessee, celebrating nonprofit leadership, impact, and innovation. Throughout the past 29 events, Salute to Excellence has honored more than 600 nonprofit organizations and awarded over $3.5 million to exemplary organizations and their leadership. For more information visit, www.cnm.org/salute-to-excellence.