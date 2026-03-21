Centennial Park to Host Nashville Earth Day 2026

Centennial Park Conservancy announced that Nashville Earth Day, the city’s only official annual event to celebrate Earth Day, will return to Centennial Park Bandshell on Saturday, April 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Presented in partnership with Urban Green Lab and sustained by Amazon and HCA Healthcare Foundation, this free, family-friendly event brings the Nashville community together to celebrate our planet, inspire positive environmental change, and support sustainability in Middle Tennessee. Nashville Earth Day will feature engaging and educational activities from more than 75 exhibitors and vendors, including local growers and makers, nonprofits, sustainable small businesses, state/metro government agencies, and vendor partners.

The event will also include free live music, dynamic Kidsville activities for all ages, and local food vendors. Returning is the popular EarthTalks Tent, which features a diverse lineup of experts providing information about interacting with nature and accessible, actionable sustainable living tips for attendees to apply in their own living spaces, whether it’s a house with a yard or an apartment.

“Nashville Earth Day offers something fun and educational for the whole Nashville community,” says Justin Branam, Vice President of Programming for Centennial Park Conservancy. “Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with experts from various environmental initiatives, while enjoying dynamic performances from local musicians, incredible flavors from local food vendors, and Kidsville activities for families.”

“Earth Day is not just another celebration. It’s an important reminder that each of us has a role in protecting and caring for the planet we all share,” said Metro Parks Director Monique Horton Odom. “Our commitment to our mission drives everything we do to help this city and its residents understand that sustainability and conservation are more than passing trends — they are essential values that support health, wellness, and a high quality of life for everyone. By continuing to build a welcoming and expanding network of parks and greenways, we’re investing in the health and well-being of our community.”

Nashville Earth Day Highlights Include:

The EarthTalks Tent presented by Hereford Dooley Architects will feature a diverse lineup of local experts speaking on a variety of environmental issues, including sustainable cleaning, climate resilience for renters and homeowners, and more. Full speaker and topic list available at nashvilleearthday.org.

Live Music will be presented throughout the day with performances by local artists, including The Watson Twins, Phillip-Michael Scales, Rico Del Oro, Alex Wong, and Bonner Black.

Kidsville’s Active Play Zone will include a Nashville Earth Day passport sketchbook for kids to get stamped at select booths, as well as a parade costume and prop making area to creatively use their talents for the Earth Day parade. Plus, kids are invited to take a Storybook Walk on the Centennial Park Walking Trail around Lake Watauga and explore the pages of the book “Plants Can’t Sit Still,” written by Rebecca Hirsch and illustrated by Mia Posada.

The 4th Annual EV Car Show, in partnership with Drive Electric Nashville, will provide Nashvillians with hands-on opportunities to learn about a variety of electric vehicles on the market and speak with EV owners.

Nashville Tree Foundation with sponsorship from Amazon will be onsite distributing 1,500 free trees to event attendees on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Kidsville Earth Day Parade will take place at 3:45 p.m. Children are asked to walk in the parade, using costumes and props they have created at home or the event, using recycled supplies (available all day at the Kidsville area) that tell about their favorite plants, creatures, and other wonders of the earth.

Small World Yoga will offer a complimentary 45-minute class from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in front of the event stage.

WM returns as Nashville Earth Day’s official sustainability partner. With their support in 2025, Nashville Earth Day festival was able to divert 531 lbs of recycled materials out of landfills. WM will coordinate with vendors on material management, lead a team of volunteer Rubbish Wranglers to ensure compostable, recyclable materials, and trash are all diverted to the correct space with Compost Nashville, and provide a post-event sustainability report.

Lime will distribute free helmets and other freebies while supplies last, in addition to offering discounts on e-bike and scooter rides.

Turnip Green Creative Reuse will be onsite and provide free crafts and Creativity Kits for festival-goers, with all craft materials diverted from the landfill. Patrons can participate in hands-on projects, including a community bottlecap mural, or take a kit on the go.

The Artisan Market will provide opportunities to shop local for recycled, reused, up-cycled, and natural products from sustainable small businesses.

Nonprofits and Government Agencies will provide education and inspiration for sustainable living and positive environmental change.

Food will be offered by a variety of local food trucks and vendors, including Retro Sno, It’z a Philly Thing, Vansauwa’s Tacos and Vegan Eats, Rolled 4 Ever Ice Cream, and more.

The Earth Day Pub will serve craft beer, wine, and cocktails for patrons 21 and over along with water and juice options.

EVENT TRANSPORTATION AND PARKING

Nashville Earth Day attendees are encouraged to walk or bike to the event and take advantage of free bike valet parking provided by Walk/Bike Nashville. Attendees can also take the bus to Centennial Park via Metro Transit Authority from West End, Charlotte or University Connector. Free limited parking is available in and around Centennial Park.

Lime will spotlight the role safe, shared micromobility can play in building a more sustainable Nashville. During the festival, attendees can ride Lime e-bikes and e-scooters to and from Centennial Park at a discount using code EARTHDAYNASH2026. On site, Lime will share more about its commitment to safety and equitable access, including resources to help riders feel confident on two wheels. The team will also distribute free helmets and other freebies while supplies last. By making it easier and safer for more people to choose emissions-free transportation options, Lime aims to help build a greener future for Nashville.

VOLUNTEER AT THE NASHVILLE EARTH DAY EVENT

Nashville Earth Day is made possible by the many generous individuals who volunteer their time to present this free event for our community. To sign up, volunteers may contact Centennial Park Conservancy at nashvilleearthday.org/volunteer.

ENVIRONMENTAL PROJECTS FUNDED BY NASHVILLE EARTH DAY

Nashville Earth Day strives to create positive environmental change in our city. Since 2020, proceeds from Nashville Earth Day have funded the planting of more than 680 trees; cared for over 1.8 million bees; planted or improved 34 community and pollinator gardens; cleaned up 16 waterways; donated 4,000 trees; removed invasive plants; and provided education to thousands of adults and children in parks and classrooms across our community. In total, $208,000 has been given back to the community by Centennial Park Conservancy through Nashville Earth Day’s environmental project program.

You can learn more at nashvilleearthday.org/environmental-projects.

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