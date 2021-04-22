Centennial Park Hosts Nashville Earth Day Festival This Weekend

Nashville Earth Day Festival will return to Centennial Park at 2500 West End Avenue in a socially distanced manner on Saturday, April 24 from 11 AM – 6 PM.

This free family event will bring the Nashville community together to celebrate our planet and inspire positive environmental change.

“We are proud to have Centennial Park as the location of Nashville’s Earth Day celebration,” said Metro Parks Director Monique Odom. “This event, more so than any other, emphasizes the department’s mission to preserve, protect, and restore the natural heritage of the city’s municipal parklands for the benefit of the community and, in turn, the planet. Some people say that our planet is a speckle in space, but it is the only one we can call home and we will continually strive to preserve and nurture its beauty now and for generations to come.”

“Amazon is growing roots here in Nashville. In partnership with the Centennial Park Conservancy and the Nashville Tree Foundation, we are honored to sponsor Earth Day and donate these trees to our neighbors,” said Courtney Ross, Amazon’s Nashville Manager of External Affairs. “Through The Climate Pledge, we’re dedicated to zero net carbon by 2040. While this is a global goal for sustainability, we’ll get there by investing locally – building a sustainable business for our customers, our community, and the planet.”

Nashville Earth Day Features:

500 Free Trees: In partnership with Amazon, Nashville Tree Foundation will be giving away 500 trees at the event. A variety of trees will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Small World Yoga will offer a 45 minute socially distanced class that will run from 11:30 AM to 12:15 PM and will be located in front of the event stage. Space is limited; people can pre-register at nashvilleearthday.org/event-details.

Acoustic Music will be presented throughout the day and feature performances by six local artists. Attendees will be able to socially distance while listening to music at the stage via pods marked on the lawn. 12:30 PM – Global Education Center drummers and dancers 1:25 PM – Frank Evans and Ben Plotnick 2:20 PM – Kyshona 3:15 PM – Tristen 4:10 PM – Wu Fei 5:10 PM – Smooth Hound Smith



Kidsville will feature take-home activity kits for children to create their own bug hotel and an engaging Storybook Walk around Lake Watauga featuring the book Plants Can’t Stand Still.

Nonprofits and Government Agencies will provide education and inspiration for people to live sustainably and create positive environmental change.

Turnip Green Creative Reuse will be hosting a collaborative art activity for attendees to help create a large-scale Earth Day banner using donated reuse and recycled materials.

Growers & Makers Market will provide opportunities to shop local for recycled, reused, up-cycled, and natural products from sustainable small businesses.

Food will be offered by a variety of local food trucks and vendors. There will be no alcohol served at this year’s event.

Walk/Bike Nashville will provide a bike valet for attendees arriving by bicycle.

VIRTUAL PROGRAMMING TO CELEBRATE FROM HOME

Nashville Earth Day will present a series of engaging videos at nashvilleearthday.org/virtual-earth-day-2021 for people who want to participate from home. These videos will be presented from April 19 – 24 and include educational videos, demonstrations of environmentally friendly activities, and additional content connected to the cause of caring for our planet.

ENVIRONMENTAL PROJECTS FUNDED BY NASHVILLE EARTH DAY

Proceeds from Nashville Earth Day support environmental projects across our community primarily focused on bees, trees, and water.

Nashville Earth Day also provides opportunities for people to volunteer in environmental projects in parks and other locations across our community. You can learn more at nashvilleearthday.org/environmental-projects.