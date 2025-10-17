Centennial Park Conservancy Announces Echo Chamber Music Series

Centennial Park Conservancy announced that the ECHO Chamber Music Series at the Parthenon returns for its sixth season this winter with five concerts, kicking off December 13 and 14 with the return of the popular SONUS Choir’s holiday classic “All is Calm” for two nights. ECHO features composers and contemporary ensembles performing chamber and choral music selected or arranged for the unique reverb of the Parthenon Naos and performed in front of the 42-foot statue of Athena.

“The ECHO Chamber Music Series at the Parthenon is truly one of the most unique musical experiences in Nashville in one of the most magical settings,” said Justin Tam, Centennial Park Conservancy’s Vice President of Development and Park Partnerships. “This series presents live chamber music that is chosen specifically for the 5-second echo decay time caused by the Parthenon’s tall ceilings and hard surfaces. We are thrilled to announce another incredible lineup for our sixth season, giving people the rare opportunity to hear world-class contemporary performers in Nashville’s most iconic building.”

ECHO’s 2025-2026 season kicks off on December 13 and 14, at 7:30 p.m., with performances by SONUS. The modern a cappella choir from Nashville returns to ECHO for a holiday tradition of “All is Calm.” Blending contemporary choral works with timeless seasonal favorites, the ensemble showcases its signature straight-tone sound that fills the space with warmth and clarity. Renowned for their engaging and uplifting performances, SONUS envelops audiences in a transcendent soundscape where many voices merge as one. This holiday program will feature works by many esteemed composers, such as Ola Gjeilo, Eric Whitacre, Ēriks Ešenvalds, and John Tavener, in addition to well-known holiday favorites.

On Sunday, January 25, 2026, at 7:30 p.m., The Tennessee State University Meistersingers, the university’s premier chamber choral ensemble, will make their ECHO debut. The ensemble performs a wide variety of literature, from Renaissance to current popular music genres. Recent performances have included the live recording of Requiem for Colour, the H.T. Burleigh Festival, the How Sweet the Sound Gospel Competition, and several appearances at the Nashville Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Celebrated Nashville singer-songwriter Kyshona will open the evening with a solo set of powerful Americana roots music. A music therapist gone rogue, Kyshona shares her story while inviting listeners and concertgoers to join her in exploration of self, healing and growth.

On Sunday, February 8, 2026, at 7:30 p.m., The Nashville Chamber Music Series, a nonprofit collective of composers, performers, and music lovers who wish to develop Nashville’s communal passion for classical and jazz music, will return to ECHO for their second performance. The group will present a vinyl release performance of Benjamin Chakoian Jones’ piece The Great Space for string quartet with original dance choreography by contemporary dancer Becca Hoback. The evening will also feature original works by the composers Timbre Cierpke, Laura Epling, and Cristina Spinei.

On Sunday, February 22, 2026, at 7:30 p.m., Lockeland Strings returns to ECHO by popular demand. This global music collective is a community arts organization that showcases local artists accompanied by string quartet. They have performed internationally and collaborated with the likes of Kacey Musgraves, Birdy, Lucie Silvas, and more. The performance will also showcase singer-songwriters backed by the Lockeland Strings ensemble. Songwriters will be announced soon.

General admission tickets for all ECHO concerts are $25 each. Patron tickets are available for $65 each and include two complimentary beverages and reserved seating. Tickets can be purchased now at conservancyonline.com/echo.

