Centennial Park Announces Fall Lineup for Musicians Corner

Centennial Park Conservancy announced that Musicians Corner, Nashville’s free concert series, returns this fall with a five-week season of live music in Centennial Park, kicking off September 1. The multi-genre free music festival will take place each Friday in September from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with an extended performance schedule on September 22 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. in partnership with AMERICANAFEST® and New West Records, in addition to a special Saturday event on September 30 for the Musicians Corner Fall Market.

“There’s no better place to take in the fall season than Centennial Park,” said Justin Branam, Musicians Corner Executive Producer. “We’re thrilled for Musicians Corner to return in September for five weeks with an exciting lineup of established and emerging artists. Each event is free and welcoming to all ages, and we look forward to gathering with the Nashville community to enjoy incredible live music.”

Musicians Corner’s Fall Series will shine a spotlight on Nashville’s diverse musical landscape with performances from Rodney Crowell Trio, The Secret Sisters, North Mississippi Allstars, and Sunflower Bean. The family-friendly and pet-friendly festival recently hosted more than 65,000 fans during its 2023 Spring Series in Centennial Park and will continue to bring together a vast lineup of the city’s finest food vendors, local artisans, and Kidsville activities. One special day within the fall schedule is the Musicians Corner Fall Market on Saturday, September 30, which will host local artisans and offer a significant variety of unique shopping opportunities at the musical event.

On Friday, September 22, Musicians Corner will partner with AMERICANAFEST® and New West Records. The special extended concert will run from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will give the Nashville community an opportunity to see official AMERICANAFEST® showcases for free. The event will also serve as the 25th anniversary celebration of New West Records and will feature an all-star lineup of the record label’s artists.

All other Friday performances will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Musicians Corner Fall Market will offer a special Saturday edition of Musicians Corner on September 30 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. with additional local artisans and vendors. Musicians Corner and Nashville Tree Foundation are partnering on a giveaway at the Fall Market to give away 250 trees, compliments of Twice Daily.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Sunflower Bean • Matt Costa • Nordista Freeze • Catalina • Travesara

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

The Watson Twins • Young Summer • The Aquaducks • Lauren Morrow • Love Montage

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Will Hoge • Kyshona • Loney Hutchins • Amber Woodhouse • Gabriella Stella

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AMERICANAFEST® AND NEW WEST RECORDS

The Wild Feathers • The Secret Sisters • North Mississippi Allstars • Buddy Miller

Emily Nenni • Rodney Crowell Trio • Ester Rose

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

Josie Dunne • Gramps Morgan • The Explorers Club • VEAUX • YSA

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

Jessie Baylin • Striking Matches • Gustavo Moradel • Larysa Jaye • Sonja Hopkins