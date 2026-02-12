Centennial Hosts Tryout Prep Cheer Camp

Centennial High’s varsity basketball cheer team will host its second annual tryout prep cheer camp for rising fifth through rising ninth graders on Saturday, February 28.

Students who attend will learn cheers and stunts to prep for school tryouts. Session one will take place from 9 a.m. until noon and session two will be from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. While campers may attend both sessions, they will need to leave for the hour between sessions.

Families interested in registering their children may do so online. The cost is $50 per camper per session.

Centennial High is located at 5050 Mallory Lane in Franklin.

