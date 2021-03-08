Centennial High Wins the Sarah Bayrd American History Bowl

Centennial High is making history of its own by winning the 11th Sarah Bayrd American History Bowl.

The competition, modeled after Jeopardy, involves four rounds and a final question where teams can risk it all and wager their points. Centennial High came out victorious and received an $800 prize as well as a trophy. Ravenwood High took second place with Nolensville High following in third.

Centennial High students Austin Mattox, Samuel Zachariah, Delany Devlin and Connor Nolan made up the winning team. They were coached by CHS teacher Daniel Cutsinger.

“I’m overwhelmed with gratitude for this team,” Cutsinger said. “They’ve worked hard all year. We’ve been preparing for this since August, so we’re just stunned by the victory.”

Brentwood, Franklin, Independence, Page and Summit high schools also competed. This year’s event was held with limited audience attendance and was streamed online for the public.

The American History Bowl is sponsored by the Brentwood Historic Commission and honors former Williamson County Schools and Brentwood High Advanced Placement (AP) teacher Sarah Bayrd. The Commission comes up with questions to ask the students.

“The History Bowl is an important Brentwood tradition for WCS students, teachers, coaches and parents,” said City of Brentwood Community Relations Director Deanna Lambert. “It is an interesting way to make learning history facts fun. The Brentwood Historic Commission puts an incredible amount of time and energy into this competition every year and the students seem to really enjoy it.”

A recording of the competition is available on the City of Brentwood’s YouTube channel.