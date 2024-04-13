Centennial High to Host Youth Football Summer Camp

April 10, 2024 – Does your student want to learn the fundamentals of football? Centennial High’s Football Youth Summer Camp is here to help.

On June 17-18 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., rising first through eighth graders are invited to join the CHS football team and learn the basics of the sport as well as about sportsmanship, teamwork and commitment. Instruction stations will be organized by position and age.

Campers can register online for $40 per person. Those registered by June 1 are guaranteed a t-shirt.

Centennial High is located at 5050 Mallory Lane in Franklin.

Source: WCS

