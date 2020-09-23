Centennial High to Host Annual Cheer and Dance Camp

The Centennial High cheer and dance teams are getting back in the spirit and hosting their annual Cheer and Dance Youth Camp October 3.

The camp will be held on the Centennial High football field from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed during the camp.

Kindergarten through eighth grade students are eligible to participate. Campers will be taught cheer techniques and dance skills to show off during a performance at the end of the day. Snacks will be provided.

To claim a spot, fill out the registration form on the CHS website. Registration costs $50 per camper.