Centennial High Theater Presents The Rainbow Fish

May 7, 2024 – Centennial High’s theater department is bringing a beloved book to the stage in their upcoming show, The Rainbow Fish.

Based on the book written by Marcus Pfister, The Rainbow Fish teaches that it’s much better to be admired for being kind than for being beautiful. The show includes original music written by CHS students Andrew Barre and Abigail Levy.

The performance will be Monday, May 13, at 6 p.m. Those interested in attending may reserve tickets online, and the show is free to the public. After the play, children are welcome to enjoy a dance party, crafts and games with Rainbow Fish and her friends.

Contact CHS theater director Megan Hardgrave with any questions.

