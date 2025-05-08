Centennial High Students Show Off Skills at FBLA State Conference

Centennial High Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) students showed off their prowess at the Tennessee FBLA State Leadership Conference in April.

Centennial High’s Alex Schindley placed first in the Introduction to Marketing Concepts category.

“Students attend the State conference to elect student State leaders, conduct State business, experience leadership and career development training and engage in statewide competitions to determine who will represent Tennessee in national competitions,” said CHS FBLA adviser Robbie Reed. “FBLA provides the opportunity for every student to succeed.”

Future Business Leaders of America is the largest business Career and Technical Student Organization in the world. Each year, FBLA helps more than 230,000 members in middle school, high school and college prepare for careers in business.

Congratulations to the students listed below. Students who placed high enough in their category will go on to compete at the national level this summer.

Introduction to Marketing Concepts

First: Alex Schindley

Fourth: Eli Lewis

Eighth: AZ Zoeller

Entrepreneurship – Team

Third: Ava Dooley, Sadie Lewis and Alex Poerio

Marketing

Eighth: Camden Marceno

Advertising

Eighth: Molly Blackford

Source: WCS

