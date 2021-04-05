Centennial High Student Named to All-State Jazz Band

From WCS inFocus

By
Williamson Source
-
Daniel Kuk
Daniel Kuk

A Centennial High student is the only musician in Tennessee to be named to the 2021 All-State Jazz Band for piano.

Daniel Kuk is the first Centennial High student in history to be named to the Tennessee All-State Jazz Band. Daniel has been studying jazz piano for years in addition to playing the trumpet in the Centennial High Wind Ensemble.

“Daniel is an outstanding young man and a joy to teach,” said CHS Band Director Scott Miller. “His audition for Mid-State and All-State Jazz was absolutely amazing. He plays with the intuition and sensibilities of someone much older and more experienced. He has worked very hard for this, and it just shows how hard work pays off.”

For his audition, Daniel had to submit three unedited videos to a panel of judges for review. He was scored on his prepared music and improvisation performances.

Though Daniel will not perform at the traditional All-State Conference due to the pandemic, he and the other students will be part of a virtual event in April.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
Greenlight
Raise financially-smart kids with a card that lets you control how they use it.
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you
CodeMonkey
Introducing programming games for the next generation.
Coding for kids.
Tally
Consolidate your debt and save money while you pay it down...
Overcome your credit card debt
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Gabi
Match coverage, compare rates and save.
How to knock hundreds off your home and auto insurance in minutes

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here