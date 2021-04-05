Centennial High Student Named to All-State Jazz Band

A Centennial High student is the only musician in Tennessee to be named to the 2021 All-State Jazz Band for piano.

Daniel Kuk is the first Centennial High student in history to be named to the Tennessee All-State Jazz Band. Daniel has been studying jazz piano for years in addition to playing the trumpet in the Centennial High Wind Ensemble.

“Daniel is an outstanding young man and a joy to teach,” said CHS Band Director Scott Miller. “His audition for Mid-State and All-State Jazz was absolutely amazing. He plays with the intuition and sensibilities of someone much older and more experienced. He has worked very hard for this, and it just shows how hard work pays off.”

For his audition, Daniel had to submit three unedited videos to a panel of judges for review. He was scored on his prepared music and improvisation performances.

Though Daniel will not perform at the traditional All-State Conference due to the pandemic, he and the other students will be part of a virtual event in April.