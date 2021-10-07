Centennial High Presents Letters to Sala October 7-9

The Centennial High Performing Arts Department is proud to present Letters to Sala.

Follow Sala Garncarz Kirschner’s recount of her survival during wartime Germany and her time in seven Nazi labor camps. The heartwrenching tale is based on a true account as Kirschner reveals a cache of hidden letters to her adult daughter. Together, they must decide what to do with the letters and come to terms with the events of Kirschner’s past.

The show runs October 7-9 with a performance at 7 p.m. each day. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased online at the CHS theater Ludus page.