Centennial High Presents Done to Death

The Centennial High theater department is bringing Done to Death to the stage November 3-5.

In this tale, which parodies every mystery plot from the golden age of film, five once-famous writers are brought together to write the ultimate story. Be prepared for twists and turns, and get ready for a surprise ending that will have the audience laughing.

There will be a show at 7 p.m. each night November 3-5. Tickets may be purchased online for $12 each.

Centennial High is located at 5050 Mallory Lane in Franklin.

