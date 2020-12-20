Centennial High Media Program Nominated for National Student Production Award

The Centennial High media program is earning National recognition.

The National Student Production Awards (NSPA) recognizes excellence in video production. Hosted by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS), the awards invited high school students from across the country to enter into 24 categories. More than 2,000 entries were submitted this year.

Centennial High is nominated in the Public Service Announcements (PSAs) category for its work, CHS No Click No Ride. The video was directed by Dyson Campbell. The media program is led by Ashley McKinney.



“Dyson Campbell is the most creative and hard-working student I’ve ever had in my program,” said McKinney. “When he first started on this project, I shared an idea with him. He said, ‘Thanks, but I think I know what I want to do with this.’ He created something amazing, and I’m so proud of him.”

Winners will be announced in early February.