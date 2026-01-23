Centennial High Hosts Youth Cheer Camp

Centennial High’s varsity basketball cheer team is hosting a youth cheer camp on Saturday, February 7.

Session 1 will take place from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. for children preschool through kindergarten. Session 2 will be from noon until 3 p.m. for first grade through fifth grade. Campers will learn motions, positioning, cheer, chants and have the opportunity to dance with basketball cheerleaders. Those who attend will also have a chance to demonstrate their skills during halftime of a Centennial girls basketball game (date to be announced).

Families interested in registering their children may do so online. The cost is $65 per camper.

Centennial High is located at 5050 Mallory Lane in Franklin.

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email