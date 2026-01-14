Centennial High Hosts Winter Baseball Skills Camp

Aspiring baseball players have a chance to learn from MLB player and CHS alumnus Tony Kemp at an upcoming winter baseball skills camp.

The camp runs from 12:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 1, for kindergarten through eighth grade students. The Centennial High Baseball team, along with Kemp, will work with students to develop baseball skills and prepare for the upcoming season.

The cost is $75 per camper with sibling discounts available. Families may register their students online.

Centennial High is located at 5050 Mallory Lane in Franklin.

Source: WCS

