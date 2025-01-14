Centennial High Hosts Second Annual Kids’ Clay Camp

Calling all student artists! Centennial High’s Second Annual Kids’ Clay Camp is just around the corner.

On Friday, January 17, and Saturday, January 18, students are invited to create winter crafts and enjoy games and songs with the help of CHS art students.

There are three sessions available: January 17 from 5:45-8 p.m., January 18 from 9:45-12 p.m. and January 18 from 1:30-3:45 p.m. The cost is $30 per student.

To register, fill out the form online. Payment is due at the time of the selected session. Reach out to CHS art teacher Renee Gary with questions.

