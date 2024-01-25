Centennial High Hosts Kids Clay Camp

January 24, 2024 – Centennial High is giving children an opportunity to learn new skills at the Kids Clay Camp January 26 and 27.

Students in kindergarten through twelfth grade are invited to work with CHS art club members to create their very own clay keepsake objects. There are three sessions available: January 26 from 5:30-8 p.m., January 27 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and January 27 from 1:30-4 p.m.

To register, fill out the online Google form. The cost is $30 per camper and includes all materials. Payment is due at the time of the session.

Email CHS art teacher Renée Gary for more information or with questions.

Source: WCS InFocus

