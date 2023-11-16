Centennial High Hosts 25th Annual Holiday Craft Show

November 14, 2023 – Looking for a way to get all your holiday shopping done in one place? Centennial High’s annual Holiday Craft Show is the place to go.

On November 18-19, CHS will host 200 booths featuring hand-crafted goods from local artisans and vendors across the southeast. In the cafeteria, items made by student groups will be sold, and the annual gingerbread house contest will take place there as well.

The craft show is open on Saturday, November 18, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Sunday, November 19, from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. A one-day pass is $5 per person, and a two-day pass is $6 per person. A VIP shopping pass is also available for $25 and includes an hour of shopping from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. on Saturday. Children aged 10 and under may get in at no cost.

To purchase tickets, visit the Centennial High Holiday Craft Show website. Centennial High is located at 5050 Mallory Lane in Franklin.

All proceeds are used by the CHS PTSO to provide educational enhancements to the school.

Source: WCS InFocus

