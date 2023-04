Grab your bat and glove, because Centennial High is hosting a summer baseball camp June 12-13.

From 10 a.m. until noon each day, campers aged six to 12 years old will learn the fundamentals from CHS baseball players and coaching staff. The cost is $75 per camper or $125 for two siblings.

Registration is available on the team’s GoFan page. Contact CHS coach Robert Baughman with questions or for more information. Centennial High is located at 5050 Mallory Lane in Franklin.

