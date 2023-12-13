Centennial High Guitar Class Visits NHC Place

December 12, 2023 – Centennial High intermediate guitar students visited with residents at NHC Place in Cool Springs on Thursday, December 7, to help spread holiday joy.

Students performed holiday classics for three different groups of residents. After each performance, they took the time to talk to the men and women and listen to their stories.

“An integral part of music education is the ability to connect with others,” said CHS orchestra and guitar director Allison Cowan. “I am so proud of these students for sharing their musical gifts and, more importantly, wanting to bring a little joy to their community. Their hearts and passion for reaching out to others is what makes our students so special.”

Source: WCS InFocus

