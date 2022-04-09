Centennial High Football Hosts Inaugural Cougar Golf Tournament

The Centennial High football team is teeing up to host its Inaugural Cougar Classic Golf Tournament May 14.

Teams may register to compete in the tournament at Franklin Bridge Golf Course, which begins at 1 p.m. Check-in and same-day registration will take place from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Registration costs $500 per team. The fee includes a barbecue buffet dinner, door prizes and a putting contest.

Those interested in supporting the CHS football team may also choose to sponsor a hole for $200 or a golf cart for $150.

To register a team or purchase a sponsorship, visit the CHS Athletics page. All proceeds will go to the CHS football team.

The Franklin Bridge Golf Course is located at 750 Riverview Dr. in Franklin.

