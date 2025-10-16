Centennial High Football Coach Arrested in Nashville Prostitution Sting

A Williamson County School football coach has been fired after police say he and two others were involved in a prostitution sting in Nashville, WSMV reports.

Herman “Jay” Graham III, a coach at Centennial High School, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with two felonies: patronizing prostitution with a minor and solicitation of a minor for aggravated statutory rape.

The sting was part of a joint operation between Metro Nashville Police Department’s Special Victims Division and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Detectives posted ads on adult websites, and police said Graham responded to one of them, believing he was communicating with a 16-year-old girl. He allegedly agreed to pay $120 for sex and was arrested after handing the undercover officer the money at a Nashville hotel.

Graham’s bond was set at $45,000. He is a former Tennessee Vols running back and also played in the NFL for Baltimore, Seattle, and Green Bay.

Two other men were arrested during the sting. Police said 46-year-old Aaron Barnack of Erin offered $1,000 to spend the night with two undercover officers posing as a 16-year-old girl and her 17-year-old cousin. He was arrested upon arrival and faces multiple felony charges with bond set at $45,000.

The third suspect, 20-year-old Anthony Proctor of Hermitage, allegedly agreed to pay $50 for a 15-minute encounter with someone he believed to be 16. He was arrested after exchanging money with the undercover officer. His bond was set at $41,000.

Centennial High School has shared the following message following Graham’s arrest:

“Greetings,

I am writing to you tonight with disturbing news. This evening, we were notified by law enforcement that our head football coach Jay Graham was arrested earlier today during a sting operation in Nashville on two felony charges of patronizing prostitution and solicitation of a minor to commit statutory rape.

Metro Police will be sending out a news release later this evening, and I expect to see this news on our local TV stations and other media outlets as well as on social media.

Mr. Graham has been fired from the coaching staff at Centennial and suspended without pay from his teaching position. He will not be allowed on our campus.

Tomorrow, we will have counselors available to meet with students as needed. Additionally, during first period, I, along with other staff members, will meet with members of the football team to discuss this situation and offer support.

Law enforcement has not indicated that there should be any concern for Centennial families; however, should you have any information to share, please contact law enforcement.

Thank you.”

Dr. Haymon -Centennial High School”

