On June 3-5, 2024 the Centennial High Cougars are hosting a basketball summer camp.

Rising first through eighth graders are invited to CHS each day from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. to learn the fundamentals of basketball.

Families may register online, and the cost is $100 per camper. There are also sibling discounts available.

Centennial High is located at 5050 Mallory Lane in Franklin.

Source: WCS

