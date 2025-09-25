Centennial High Brings Back The Storyteller’s Collective

Tickets are now on sale for Centennial High’s latest run of The Storyteller’s Collective.

On October 1, 3 and 4, Centennial Center Stage Theater will perform its show, which features The Moon; East of the Sun, West of the Moon: a Ballet; and The Little Prince.

The Moon, written by CHS juniors Jack Ives and Leyla Davis, is the story of four travelers who discover that the meaning of life is found in the light and connection we share with others. The show also features original music from Jack Ives.

East of the Sun, West of the Moon: a Ballet is also a Center Stage original production based on the Nordic fairy tale by Asbjornsen and Moe featuring music by CHS sophomore Olivia Russell and choreography by sophomores Lucy Boyd and Madison Scales. The story, told entirely through music and lyrical movement, is a response to David Whyte’s statement, “I want to know if you are willing to live, day by day, with the consequence of love.”

The performances will conclude with The Little Prince, the classic existential story by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry that explores the idea that what is essential is often invisible to the eye and must instead be felt by the heart. The story emphasizes the value of love and friendship and asks the adults in the room to reclaim their child-like wonder in order to live life fully. This show also includes original music by Jack Ives and Olivia Russell.

Tickets are limited and may be purchased online for $14.70. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Centennial High is located at 5050 Mallory Lane in Franklin.

Wednesday, October 1 at 7 p.m.

Friday, October 3 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 4 at 7 p.m.

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email