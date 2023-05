The Centennial High boys basketball team is inviting rising first through eighth graders to join them on the court for a summer camp June 5-7.

From 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. each day, athletes will work with CHS players and coaching staff to learn and improve their fundamental skills. The cost to attend is $75 for one camper, $125 for two or $175 for three.

Families can register their students through theĀ CHS GoFan page. Centennial High is located at 5050 Mallory Lane in Franklin.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS