High School Football: Centennial Blanks Overton 40-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Centennial stuffed Overton 40-0 to the tune of a shutout on August 20 in Tennessee football.

The Cougars’ might showed as they carried a 37-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Franklin Centennial’s offense roared to a 23-0 lead over Nashville Overton at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.