Just in time for New Year’s resolutions, celebrity trainer and fitness expert Erin Oprea announced the launch of her new app, PRETTY MUSCLES BY ERIN OPREA. Available now, the app will be exclusive via Apple’s App Store.

Highlighting every aspect of her brand – from her signature Tabata workouts, to her Menūd meal plans and grocery lists, PRETTY MUSCLES BY ERIN OPREA combines her tried and true health and wellness practices with the tools that make them possible. With in-app features like a Tabata timer, Menūd grocery planning, and delivery services, hundreds of recipes from her acclaimed nutritional guide – The 4×4 Diet – a personal macro-calculator, curated workouts and exercise videos guided by Oprea, PRETTY MUSCLES BY ERIN OPREA sets up participants at every level of fitness for success.

“I always want everyone to feel their absolute best, and the PRETTY MUSCLES app is MY way of spreading the good word,” shares Oprea. “I’m so glad that I can now connect with and train people all across the world! 2020 is the perfect year to see how many people can finally hit their health goals and nothing brings me more joy than being on that journey with them.”

PRETTY MUSCLES BY ERIN OPREA continues the exciting momentum from 2019, after being chosen as a featured celebrity trainer at Shape’s 2019 Body Shop in Los Angeles, tapped as one of Billboard’s 2019 Country Power Players, taking her Tabatas to E! News, and scoring major looks in Vogue, Forbes, BUILD Series, Self, Entertainment Tonight, Shape and Thrive Global. Oprea was also hand-selected as the first-ever outside fitness partner to develop customized high-intensity workouts with global fitness brand Zumba, for their STRONG By Zumba® core and legs routines.

Oprea has also partnered with Dymatize, one of the world’s most trusted athletic nutrition brands, for its 2020 “Resolve to Inspire” grant-giving program to inspire people to meet their fitness goals and keep their resolutions. To be entered to win the $25,000 business grant and a strategy session with Oprea in New York City, independent gym owners with five gyms or fewer can enter the “Resolve to Inspire” contest by visiting resolvetoinspire.com and posting videos on Instagram with the hashtags #ResolveToInspire #Contest.