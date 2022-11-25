Celebrity Breast Cancer Survivors Show They are Just Like Us

Breast cancer can affect any woman, from your local hairdresser to a popular celebrity. There are many household names that have gone through or are currently experiencing breast cancer. Many celebrities choose to keep their health private, but there are others that are very outspoken about their experience and choose to use their condition to raise awareness and show us that we can be impacted by the same things.

Check out the experiences of these celebrities who have gone through the same thing you have!

Wanda Sykes

In 2011, Sykes opted to have breast reduction surgery. It was this surgery that spotted her cancer, DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ). With a long history of breast cancer in her family, she opted to have a bilateral mastectomy, removing both breasts in order to prevent any future risk of breast cancer.

Sheryl Crow

The now 60-year-old musician almost skipped her routine mammogram that diagnosed her with breast cancer at age 44. Crow was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer and eventually had a lumpectomy in both breasts and underwent radiation. She has since been declared cancer-free and has become an advocate for self-care and making people’s health a priority.

Christina Applegate

The Dead to Me actress found her breast cancer at a younger age, 36 years old. She originally opted for a lumpectomy, but after learning she had the BRCA1 genetic mutation, a gene that has an increased risk of breast cancer and ovarian cancer, she had a double mastectomy and had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed.

In Dead to Me, she plays a character that has gone through a double mastectomy because of the BRCA1 gene. Not only does it help raise awareness, but it’s also a cathartic way for Applegate to reexamine what she’s been through from a different perspective.

Hoda Kotb

The host of the TODAY show, Kotb has been very candid about her experience with breast cancer. After going through a mastectomy in 2007, she discussed her trouble with the recovery process and learning to love her body again.

Despite her cancer-free body, she struggled to come to terms with her new body. The scarring left behind from the surgery was new to her and she felt embarrassed. It wasn’t until she talked to someone else who had gone through a similar experience that she started to feel comfortable with herself again. She has since been very open about her feelings and experience in order to make others feel confident in their new body as someone once did for her.

Maggie Smith

The Downton Abbey and Harry Potter actress found a lump in her breast and started chemotherapy while filming Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. She was 73 years old at the time. After 2 years of treatment, she was found to be cancer-free! Now at 87, she is thriving and continuing her acting career.

Olivia Newton-John

Originally diagnosed in 1992 at age 44, the singer and actress was a strong advocate for breast cancer awareness. After her original diagnosis, she had a partial mastectomy, chemotherapy, and breast reconstruction. She went into remission, but the cancer later returned in 2013 in her shoulder. It returned again in 2017 at the base of her spine, and she passed away in August of this year.

While her story may not have as happy of an ending as others, the work she did for breast cancer is part of why things have evolved today. Someone diagnosed at age 44 today may not face the same risks that Newton-John did thanks to how treatment has changed. It’s a good reminder to make sure you are getting regular mammograms and doing routine checks even after you’re declared cancer-free.

Pretty in Pink Boutique

These celebrities have been very brave and vocal about their battle with breast cancer and the hardships they underwent. But, they didn’t have to go through it alone and neither do you. Pretty in Pink is here to help and show you that you are not alone.

If you or a loved one is battling breast cancer, know that Pretty In Pink Boutique provides support through it all. If you are looking for a compassionate ear that will listen or if you have questions, please reach out. Pretty In Pink Boutique is committed to your well-being the whole way through and may be able to assist or provide resources to help you or a loved one.

Please contact us via phone or email and let us know how we can help. Call (615) 777-PINK.