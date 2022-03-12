Celebrating WCS School Social Workers

It’s National School Social Work Week, and the district wants to thank the employees who are vital to making sure students can perform at their highest potential.

School social workers serve as liaisons who coordinate support and resources needed for students to succeed. This includes crisis support, which could be helping with food assistance, clothing needs, school supplies and more. When something unexpected occurs, school social workers are there to walk alongside the family, support them and let them know what help is available.

“Williamson County Schools understand the value of school social work services, and the department has tripled from four to 12 in a decade’s time,” said WCS social worker Stacey Yates. “I see that number increasing in the future. It is imperative for a student to have what they need to be successful in and out of the classroom, and it’s just as important for that student’s family to have what’s needed to sustain as healthy, stable and safe a home that they can provide. We take pride in supporting them with our efforts.”

The district’s dedicated school social workers are listed below:

Christy Akers

Robin Alford

Sarah Curtis

Capri Lafaro

Melissa McGuire

Erin McLoud

Lindsay Naylor

Tanahia Newman

Jan Oakes

Ben Pafford

Kelly Stewart

Stacey Yates

