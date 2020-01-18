Williamson County Schools rolled out the red-carpet January 15 for the 2019-20 Employee of the Year Celebration in Franklin.

Each school selected a teacher to be recognized, and from there, the district selected a system-wide Teacher of the Year at the elementary, middle and high school levels. These teachers will now be in competition for regional and state honors.

Elementary School Teacher of the Year

This year’s overall Elementary School Teacher of the Year is Jaimee Dresdner from Scales. As a math coach, Dresdner says she enjoys getting to work with students from all grade levels.

“I love that every day is different, fun and exciting,” Dresdner said. “I am humbled and honored to represent an amazing school district, and I’m lucky to work at the best school ever.”

Middle School Teacher of the Year

This year’s overall Middle School Teacher of the Year is Fairview language arts teacher Alex Young. For Young, the best part of her job is the interaction she has with students.

“I never go home without an amazing story,” Young said. “It’s never boring. I love the stories my students have, the smiles on their faces, the light bulb moments, the high-fives and the fist bumps. It really is the best job.”

High School Teacher of the Year

This year’s overall High School Teacher of the Year is Tim Sawyer of Centennial. He says it’s an honor to be mentioned among such fantastic educators.

“I am humbled,” said Sawyer. “I wouldn’t have won this without the tremendous support I’ve received. That includes the students I’ve taught who are now teachers and administrators themselves. Truth is, I’ve learned more from them than they’ve ever learned from me.”

Classified Employees of the Year

The district also honored its Classified Employees of the Year who were nominated by their individual departments.

This year’s Classified Employees of the Year are Hillsboro School’s D’Ann McAlister, Grassland Middle’s Martha Hall and Fairview High’s Kandi Groves.

Teachers and Employees of the Year from each school and district department.