Celebrating the Class of 2026 National Merit Finalists

Fifty-six WCS high school seniors have earned the prestigious title of National Merit Finalist. This is the eighth consecutive year that more than 50 students received the distinguished recognition. More Photos here!

“Many doors are opened for our National Merit Finalists after they graduate from our high schools,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “The work starts early. Congratulations to these students, their families and their teachers on this wonderful accomplishment.”

Students enter the National Merit Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. Around 15,000 finalists are selected from the Semifinalists named in September.

As finalists, students will be considered for Merit Scholarships, which will be awarded by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

Congratulations to the following students: