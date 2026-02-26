Celebrating the Class of 2026 National Merit Finalists

Fifty-six WCS high school seniors have earned the prestigious title of National Merit Finalist. This is the eighth consecutive year that more than 50 students received the distinguished recognition. More Photos here!
“Many doors are opened for our National Merit Finalists after they graduate from our high schools,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “The work starts early. Congratulations to these students, their families and their teachers on this wonderful accomplishment.”
Students enter the National Merit Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. Around 15,000 finalists are selected from the Semifinalists named in September.
As finalists, students will be considered for Merit Scholarships, which will be awarded by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
Congratulations to the following students:
Brentwood High
- Melinda Cai
- Zachary Carpenter
- Ella Christopher
- Chaplin Clauer
- William Coulam
- Grady Deaton
- Ryan Gardocki
- Hudson Hill
- Mikhail Jacobsen
- Reed Loeffel
- Walker Schul
- Wali Sidiqyar
- Youngjoo Yi
- Claire Zhang
Centennial High
- Turner Hanna
- Elise Marlo
- Noah Saxe
- Arden Smith
- Adriana Yocum
Franklin High
- Mary Frances Brekke
- Madeline Carrico
- Liam Hatley
- James Spruill
- Edwin Thomas
- Benjamin Zhou
- Anna Zone
Independence High
- Carter Herington
- Joe Kirby
- Asher O’Neill
- Owen Sower
- Aidan Turpin
- Norah Utsey
Nolensville High
- Stone Bell
- Sara Brakefield
- Charles Jarrell
- James Jenkins
- Samra Mekonnen
- Caroline Renegar
- Hayden Stewart
- Junaid Usman
Page High
- Everett Baurle
- Allen Brown
- Evan Moore
- Bailey Murray
- Huntley Peck
Ravenwood High
- Vihaan Bussa
- Alexander Giannakoulias
- Ruhee Gupta
- Kathleen Nguyen Huynh
- Varun Teja Kilaru
- Nolan Meyer
- Varshini Mohanasekaran
- Janie E. Norwood
- Prithvi Patil
- Abduazim Rakhmanov
- Aarush Tiyyagura
